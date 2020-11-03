BMO Capital Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Healthcare (HTA)

Howard Kim- November 3, 2020, 6:05 PM EDT

In a report released today, John Kim from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Healthcare (HTA), with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $26.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 49.7% success rate. Kim covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apartment Investment & Management, Retail Opportunity Investments, and National Health Investors.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Healthcare is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $32.50.

The company has a one-year high of $34.22 and a one-year low of $20.61. Currently, Healthcare has an average volume of 1.62M.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

