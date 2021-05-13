BMO Capital Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Datto Holding (MSP)

BMO Capital analyst Keith Bachman reiterated a Buy rating on Datto Holding (MSP) today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $24.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Bachman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.8% and a 62.5% success rate. Bachman covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, TELUS International (CDA), and Qualtrics International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Datto Holding with a $31.67 average price target.

Based on Datto Holding’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $139 million and GAAP net loss of $7.17 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $118 million and had a net profit of $2.73 million.

Datto Holding Corp is engaged in providing cloud-based software and technology solutions. Its platform enables partners to manage and grow their businesses serving the small and medium businesses information technology, or SMB IT, market. The company’s cloud-based platform offerings include Unified Continuity, Networking and Business Management software solutions.