BMO Capital Remains a Sell on Sabra Healthcare REIT (SBRA)

BMO Capital analyst John Kim maintained a Sell rating on Sabra Healthcare REIT (SBRA) today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.7% and a 50.3% success rate. Kim covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Franklin Street Properties, National Health Investors, and Investors Real Estate ate.

Sabra Healthcare REIT has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $13.67.

Sabra Healthcare REIT’s market cap is currently $2.52B and has a P/E ratio of 35.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.74.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 84 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SBRA in relation to earlier this year.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.