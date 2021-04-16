BMO Capital Remains a Hold on Silvercorp Metals (SVM)

In a report released today, Ryan Thompson from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Silvercorp Metals (SVM), with a price target of $7.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Thompson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.7% and a 61.7% success rate. Thompson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as First Majestic Silver, Hecla Mining Company, and Fortuna Silver Mines.

Silvercorp Metals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.29.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Silvercorp Metals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $53.3 million and net profit of $8.39 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $44.51 million and had a net profit of $6.28 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 78 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SVM in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Silvercorp Metals, Inc. engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the Mining, and Administrative segments. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other. The Administrative segment covers operation in Vancouver, and Beijing. The company was founded by Rui Feng on October 31, 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.