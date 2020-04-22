BMO Capital Remains a Hold on Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC)

In a report released today, Jeremy Metz from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.61, close to its 52-week low of $5.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Metz is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.5% and a 47.4% success rate. Metz covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Extra Space Storage, Brixmor Property, and Regency Centers.

Retail Opportunity Investments has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.38, which is a 44.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 7, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $19.19 and a one-year low of $5.85. Currently, Retail Opportunity Investments has an average volume of 1.69M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. The company was founded on July 10, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.