BMO Capital Remains a Hold on Regeneron (REGN)

In a report released today, Matthew Luchini from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Regeneron (REGN), with a price target of $630.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $575.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Luchini is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.2% and a 42.3% success rate. Luchini covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Regeneron with a $673.60 average price target, which is a 14.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Based on Regeneron’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.95 billion and net profit of $897 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.58 billion and had a net profit of $193 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 125 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of REGN in relation to earlier this year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The company was founded by Alferd G. Gilman, Leonard S. Schleifer, and Eric M. Shooter on January 8, 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, NY.

