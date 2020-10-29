BMO Capital Remains a Hold on Noodles & Co (NDLS)

In a report released today, Andrew Strelzik from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Noodles & Co (NDLS), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Strelzik is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.0% and a 65.4% success rate. Strelzik covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dave & Busters Entertainment, Brinker International, and Texas Roadhouse.

Noodles & Co has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.67, which is a 15.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

Based on Noodles & Co’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $80.16 million and GAAP net loss of $13.48 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $120 million and had a net profit of $438K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NDLS in relation to earlier this year.

Noodles & Co. develops and operates fast-casual restaurants which offers lunch and dinner meals. It serves cooked-to-order dishes, which include noodles and pasta, soups, salads, sandwiches, and appetizers. The company was founded by Aaron Kennedy in 1995 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.