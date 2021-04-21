BMO Capital Remains a Hold on Monmouth Real Estate Investment (MNR)

BMO Capital analyst Frank Lee maintained a Hold rating on Monmouth Real Estate Investment (MNR) today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.30, close to its 52-week high of $18.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 78.6% success rate. Lee covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Franklin Street Properties, Hudson Pacific Properties, and American Finance.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Monmouth Real Estate Investment is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $18.67.

The company has a one-year high of $18.86 and a one-year low of $10.83. Currently, Monmouth Real Estate Investment has an average volume of 377.5K.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.