BMO Capital Remains a Hold on Camden Property (CPT)

In a report released today, John Kim from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Camden Property (CPT), with a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $87.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.5% and a 50.0% success rate. Kim covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apartment Investment & Management, Retail Opportunity Investments, and National Health Investors.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Camden Property with a $101.57 average price target.

Camden Property’s market cap is currently $9B and has a P/E ratio of 44.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.46.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S. The company was founded by Richard J. Campo and D. Keith Oden on May 25, 1993 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.