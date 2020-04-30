BMO Capital Remains a Hold on Avery Dennison (AVY)

BMO Capital analyst John McNulty maintained a Hold rating on Avery Dennison (AVY) today and set a price target of $114.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $111.43.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Avery Dennison is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $119.71, representing a 7.8% upside. In a report released yesterday, KeyBanc also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Avery Dennison’s market cap is currently $9.51B and has a P/E ratio of 32.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 65.12.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Earlier this month, David Pyott, a Director at AVY bought 1,414 shares for a total of $152,090.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials Segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products. The Retail Branding and Information Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells a variety of branding and information solutions to retailers, brand owners, apparel manufacturers, distributors and industrial customers. The Industrial and Healthcare Materials Segment manufactures and sells Fasson-brand and Avery Dennison-brand tapes and fasteners, Vancive -brand medical pressure sensitive adhesive based materials and products, and performance polymers. The company was founded by R. Stanton Avery in 1935 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.