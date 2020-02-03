BMO Capital Remains a Buy on Waste Management (WM)

In a report released today, Jeffrey Silber from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Waste Management (WM), with a price target of $132.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $122.57, close to its 52-week high of $123.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Silber is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 72.1% success rate. Silber covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cross Country Healthcare, Grand Canyon Education, and Robert Half.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Waste Management with a $124.25 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Waste Management’s market cap is currently $51.63B and has a P/E ratio of 29.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.61.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 60 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WM in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Waste Management, Inc. is engaged in provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following business segments: Tier 1. Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises exclusively of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises predominately of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.