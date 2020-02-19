BMO Capital Remains a Buy on Vornado Realty (VNO)

In a report released yesterday, John Kim from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Vornado Realty (VNO), with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $67.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 61.2% success rate. Kim covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apartment Investment & Management, Franklin Street Properties, and National Health Investors.

Vornado Realty has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $74.67.

Based on Vornado Realty’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $335 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $113 million.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco.