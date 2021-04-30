BMO Capital Remains a Buy on TRONOX (TROX)

In a report released today, John McNulty from BMO Capital reiterated a Buy rating on TRONOX (TROX), with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $21.73, close to its 52-week high of $22.48.

According to TipRanks.com, McNulty is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 65.4% success rate. McNulty covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Axalta Coating Systems, RPM International, and Chemours Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TRONOX is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $26.00, implying a 18.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, Alembic Global also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

Based on TRONOX’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $783 million and net profit of $45 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $693 million and had a net profit of $0.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in March 2012 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.