BMO Capital Remains a Buy on Switch (SWCH)

In a report released today, Ari Klein from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Switch (SWCH), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Klein is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 65.5% success rate. Klein covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Host Hotels & Resorts, and Park Hotels & Resorts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Switch with a $19.75 average price target.

Switch’s market cap is currently $4.48B and has a P/E ratio of 122.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 16.66.

Switch, Inc. (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. Its products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE. Switch was founded by Rob Roy in 2000 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.