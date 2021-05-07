BMO Capital Remains a Buy on SSR Mining (SSRM)

In a report released today, Ryan Thompson from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on SSR Mining (SSRM), with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Thompson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.2% and a 56.9% success rate. Thompson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as First Majestic Silver, Hecla Mining Company, and Fortuna Silver Mines.

SSR Mining has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.16, implying a 25.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$23.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $25.32 and a one-year low of $13.68. Currently, SSR Mining has an average volume of 1.84M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 10 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SSRM in relation to earlier this year.

SSR Mining, Inc. engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of precious metal projects. It focuses on the Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.