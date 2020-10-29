BMO Capital Remains a Buy on Santander Consumer USA (SC)

In a report released today, James Fotheringham from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Santander Consumer USA (SC), with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Fotheringham is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 69.2% success rate. Fotheringham covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Capital One Financial, and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Santander Consumer USA is a Hold with an average price target of $22.29, representing a 6.7% upside. In a report released today, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

Santander Consumer USA’s market cap is currently $6.55B and has a P/E ratio of 26.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.34.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SC in relation to earlier this year.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.