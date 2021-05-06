BMO Capital Remains a Buy on Rigel (RIGL)

BMO Capital analyst Do Kim maintained a Buy rating on Rigel (RIGL) today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.4% and a 54.4% success rate. Kim covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.75, which is a 152.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Rigel’s market cap is currently $590.3M and has a P/E ratio of -21.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 18.60.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms. Its products include Tavalisse, Fostamatinib and R835. The company was founded by Donald G. Payan, James M. Gower, Thomas A. Raffin, Garry P. Nolan and Ronald B. Garren on June 14, 1996 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.