BMO Capital Remains a Buy on Hexcel (HXL)

In a report released today, John McNulty from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Hexcel (HXL), with a price target of $88.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $78.48.

According to TipRanks.com, McNulty is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 53.3% success rate. McNulty covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Sherwin-Williams Company, and Westlake Chemical.

Hexcel has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $85.33, an 8.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Credit Suisse also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $91.00 price target.

Based on Hexcel’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $80.3 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $66.1 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 48 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HXL in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2019, Kimberly Hendricks, the SVP, Corp. Controller & CAO of HXL sold 3,040 shares for a total of $243,838.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of advanced composite materials for the commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Composite Materials; Engineered Products; and Corporate and Other.