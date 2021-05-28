BMO Capital Remains a Buy on Aveanna Healthcare Holdings (AVAH)

BMO Capital analyst Matthew Borsch maintained a Buy rating on Aveanna Healthcare Holdings (AVAH) today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Borsch is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 58.8% success rate. Borsch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Molina Healthcare, HCA Healthcare, and Addus Homecare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aveanna Healthcare Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $15.55, implying a 33.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 24, Credit Suisse also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc is a diversified home care platform focused on providing care to medically complex, high-cost patient populations. It directly address the most pressing challenges facing the U.S. healthcare system by providing safe, high-quality care in the home, the lower cost care setting preferred by patients.