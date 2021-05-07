BMO Capital Remains a Buy on Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC)

BMO Capital analyst Matthew Luchini reiterated a Buy rating on Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC) today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.83, close to its 52-week low of $3.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Luchini is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 40.2% success rate. Luchini covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Arvinas Holding Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Applied Genetic Technologies with a $14.50 average price target, implying a 282.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $9.67 and a one-year low of $3.54. Currently, Applied Genetic Technologies has an average volume of 2.98M.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology. The company was founded by Richard Jude Samulski, Nicholas Muzyczka, William W. Hauswirth, Terence R. Flotte, and Barry J. Byrne on January 19, 1999 and is headquartered in Alachua, FL.