BMO Capital Releases a Hold Rating on National Vision Holdings (EYE)

BMO Capital analyst Simeon Siegel assigned a Hold rating to National Vision Holdings (EYE) today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $48.90, close to its 52-week high of $53.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Siegel is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 63.8% success rate. Siegel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Burlington Stores, American Eagle, and Capri Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for National Vision Holdings with a $50.80 average price target, representing a 5.4% upside. In a report released yesterday, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $46.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on National Vision Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $497 million and net profit of $35.08 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $402 million and had a net profit of $3.92 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

National Vision Holdings, Inc. engages in optical retail. It operates through Owned and Host, and Legacy segment. The Owned and Host segment includes two brands, America’s Best and Eyeglass World, and Vista Optical locations in Fred Meyer stores. The Legacy segment involves in the operation of inventory and laboratory processing services to vision centers in Walmart retail locations. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.