BMO Capital Reaffirms Their Sell Rating on Brixmor Property (BRX)

In a report released today, Jeremy Metz from BMO Capital maintained a Sell rating on Brixmor Property (BRX), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Metz is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 48.5% success rate. Metz covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Monmouth Real Estate Investment, Retail Opportunity Investments, and Extra Space Storage.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Brixmor Property with a $13.25 average price target.

Based on Brixmor Property’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $293 million and net profit of $62.06 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $298 million and had a net profit of $77.55 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 30 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BRX in relation to earlier this year.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc. operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.