BMO Capital Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Park Hotels & Resorts (PK)

BMO Capital analyst Ari Klein maintained a Hold rating on Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.31, close to its 52-week low of $7.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Klein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 60.5% success rate. Klein covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Host Hotels & Resorts, and Pebblebrook Hotel.

Park Hotels & Resorts has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.83.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Park Hotels & Resorts’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $790 million and net profit of $123 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $686 million and had a net profit of $53 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 69 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PK in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments.

Read More on PK: