BMO Capital Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Noodles & Co (NDLS)

In a report released today, Andrew Strelzik from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Noodles & Co (NDLS), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.02, close to its 52-week high of $12.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Strelzik is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 65.6% success rate. Strelzik covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dave & Busters Entertainment, Papa John’s International, and Brinker International.

Noodles & Co has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.25.

The company has a one-year high of $12.97 and a one-year low of $4.65. Currently, Noodles & Co has an average volume of 254.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NDLS in relation to earlier this year.

Noodles & Co. develops and operates fast-casual restaurants which offers lunch and dinner meals. It serves cooked-to-order dishes, which include noodles and pasta, soups, salads, sandwiches, and appetizers. The company was founded by Aaron Kennedy in 1995 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.