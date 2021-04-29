BMO Capital Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Kimco Realty (KIM)

BMO Capital analyst Juan C. Sanabria maintained a Hold rating on Kimco Realty (KIM) today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $20.89, close to its 52-week high of $21.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Sanabria is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 59.3% success rate. Sanabria covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Retail Opportunity Investments, National Storage Affiliates, and National Health Investors.

Kimco Realty has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.80, implying a 0.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, BTIG also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Kimco Realty’s market cap is currently $9.05B and has a P/E ratio of 9.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.59.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the ownership and operation of open-air shopping centers. It also specializes in shopping center acquisitions, development and management. The company was founded by Milton Cooper and Martin S. Kimmel in 1973 and is headquartered in New Hyde Park, NY.

