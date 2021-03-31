BMO Capital Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Gatos Silver (GATO)

BMO Capital analyst Ryan Thompson maintained a Hold rating on Gatos Silver (GATO) today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Thompson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 21.4% and a 52.9% success rate. Thompson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as First Majestic Silver, Torex Gold Resources, and Hecla Mining Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gatos Silver is a Hold with an average price target of $12.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Gatos Silver Inc is a precious metals production, development and exploration company with the objective of becoming a silver producer. The company is focused on the production and development of the Cerro Los Gatos Mine.