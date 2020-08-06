BMO Capital Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on CareTrust REIT (CTRE)

August 6, 2020

In a report released today, John Kim from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on CareTrust REIT (CTRE), with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.8% and a 51.1% success rate. Kim covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Retail Opportunity Investments, National Storage Affiliates, and Franklin Street Properties.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for CareTrust REIT with a $19.67 average price target.

Based on CareTrust REIT’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $43.09 million and net profit of $19.33 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $39.21 million and had a net profit of $16.05 million.

CareTrust REIT, Inc. operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

