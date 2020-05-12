BMO Capital Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Retrophin (RTRX)

BMO Capital analyst Do Kim maintained a Buy rating on Retrophin (RTRX) today and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.3% and a 60.5% success rate. Kim covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Bioxcel Therapeutics.

Retrophin has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.50.

Based on Retrophin’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $46.69 million and GAAP net loss of $30.26 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $43.77 million and had a GAAP net loss of $7.46 million.

Retrophin, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.