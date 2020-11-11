BMO Capital Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Postal Realty (PSTL)

In a report released today, Frank Lee from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Postal Realty (PSTL), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 50.0% success rate. Lee covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Franklin Street Properties, American Finance, and Douglas Emmett.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Postal Realty with a $17.13 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $19.48 and a one-year low of $10.84. Currently, Postal Realty has an average volume of 45.34K.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate corporation. It owns and manages properties leased to the United States Postal Service (USPS). The company was founded in November 2018 and is headquartered in Cedarhurst, NY.