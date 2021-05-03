BMO Capital Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP)

In a report released today, Gary Nachman from BMO Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP), with a price target of $118.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $94.62, close to its 52-week high of $97.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Nachman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.3% and a 44.4% success rate. Nachman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Bausch Health Companies, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Horizon Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $114.78.

Based on Horizon Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $745 million and net profit of $191 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $364 million and had a net profit of $593 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 138 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HZNP in relation to earlier this year.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS. The Inflammation segment comprises of medicines PENNSAID 2%, DUEXIS, and VIMOVO. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.