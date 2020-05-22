BMO Capital Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Healthpeak Properties (PEAK)

In a report released today, John Kim from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Healthpeak Properties (PEAK), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $24.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.6% and a 50.1% success rate. Kim covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Franklin Street Properties, National Health Investors, and Investors Real Estate ate.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Healthpeak Properties is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $27.75, which is a 16.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 14, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $37.93 and a one-year low of $18.63. Currently, Healthpeak Properties has an average volume of 5.16M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Senior Housing Triple-Net, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), Life Science, and Medical Office. The Senior Housing Triple-Net and Operating Portfolio segments manage senior housing facilities, which include independent living, assisted living and memory care facilities, care homes, and continuing care retirement communities by utilizing triple-net leases and RIDEA structures. The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry. The Medical Office segment includes pharmacies, hospital ancillary service space, and outpatient services such as diagnostic centers, rehabilitation clinics, and day-surgery operating rooms. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.