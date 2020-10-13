BMO Capital Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Healthcare Realty (HR)

In a report released yesterday, John Kim from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Healthcare Realty (HR). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $30.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.1% and a 51.9% success rate. Kim covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apartment Investment & Management, Retail Opportunity Investments, and National Storage Affiliates.

Healthcare Realty has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.80.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $37.97 and a one-year low of $24.10. Currently, Healthcare Realty has an average volume of 883K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HR in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R. Emery in 1992 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.