BMO Capital Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Grand Canyon Education (LOPE)

BMO Capital analyst Jeffrey Silber maintained a Buy rating on Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) today and set a price target of $124.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $94.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Silber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 69.6% success rate. Silber covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cross Country Healthcare, AMN Healthcare Services, and Strategic Education.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Grand Canyon Education is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $123.25, which is a 37.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Barrington also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $125.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $115.96 and a one-year low of $75.64. Currently, Grand Canyon Education has an average volume of 334.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LOPE in relation to earlier this year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.