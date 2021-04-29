BMO Capital Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Columbia Property (CXP)

In a report released today, John Kim from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Columbia Property (CXP), with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.15, close to its 52-week high of $18.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 53.7% success rate. Kim covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Retail Opportunity Investments, Easterly Government Properties, and National Health Investors.

Columbia Property has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.17.

The company has a one-year high of $18.99 and a one-year low of $10.11. Currently, Columbia Property has an average volume of 936.1K.

Columbia Property Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It own, operates and develops class-A office buildings in U.S. office markets, primarily in New York, San Francisco, Atlanta and Washington, D.C. The company was founded on July 3, 2003 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.