BMO Capital Maintains Their Sell Rating on Brixmor Property (BRX)

In a report released today, Juan C. Sanabria from BMO Capital maintained a Sell rating on Brixmor Property (BRX), with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.30, close to its 52-week high of $22.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Sanabria is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 61.8% success rate. Sanabria covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Retail Opportunity Investments, National Storage Affiliates, and National Health Investors.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Brixmor Property is a Hold with an average price target of $20.71.

The company has a one-year high of $22.79 and a one-year low of $8.70. Currently, Brixmor Property has an average volume of 2.35M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BRX in relation to earlier this year.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc. operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.