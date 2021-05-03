BMO Capital Maintains Their Hold Rating on United States Steel (X)

BMO Capital analyst David Gagliano maintained a Hold rating on United States Steel (X) today and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $23.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Gagliano is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 47.9% success rate. Gagliano covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Commercial Metals Company, Peabody Energy Comm, and Freeport-McMoRan.

Currently, the analyst consensus on United States Steel is a Hold with an average price target of $25.47.

Based on United States Steel’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.56 billion and net profit of $49 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.82 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $668 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 34 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of X in relation to earlier this year.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke. The U.S. Steel Europe segment offers producing and marketing strip mill plates, spiral welded pipe, heating radiators, refractory ceramic materials. The Tubular Products segment involves in manufacturing and trading seamless and electric resistance welded steel casing and tubing. line pipe, and mechanical tubing. The company was founded in 1901 by Andrew Carnegie, John Pierpont Morgan, Charles Michael Schwab and Elbert Henry Gary and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

