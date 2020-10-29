BMO Capital Maintains Their Hold Rating on Monro Muffler (MNRO)

In a report released today, Jonathan Lamers from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Monro Muffler (MNRO), with a price target of $49.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $43.15, close to its 52-week low of $37.09.

Monro Muffler has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $46.50, representing a 16.0% upside. In a report released today, Truist Financial also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $44.00 price target.

Monro Muffler’s market cap is currently $1.35B and has a P/E ratio of 37.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 47.58.

Monro, Inc. engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brake systems, steering and suspension systems, tires, exhaust systems and many vehicle maintenance services and certain locations specialize in providing commercial tire and maintenance services. It operates under the brand names:Monro Auto Service & Tire Centers; Tread Quarters Discount Tire Auto Service Centers; Mr. Tire Auto Service Centers; Autotire Car Care Centers; Tire Warehouse Tires for Less; Tire Barn Warehouse; Ken Towery’s Tire & Auto Care; Tire Choice Auto Service Centers; FreeService Tire and Car-X Tire & Auto. The company was founded by Charles J. August in 1957 and is headquartered in Rochester, NY.