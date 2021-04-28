BMO Capital Maintains Their Hold Rating on Maxim Integrated (MXIM)

In a report released today, Ambrish Srivastava from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Maxim Integrated (MXIM), with a price target of $96.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $95.15, close to its 52-week high of $98.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Srivastava is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 78.6% success rate. Srivastava covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Dialog Semiconductor, NXP Semiconductors, and Texas Instruments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Maxim Integrated is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $103.33, representing a 6.6% upside. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Based on Maxim Integrated’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $628 million and net profit of $184 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $551 million and had a net profit of $146 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 67 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MXIM in relation to earlier this year.

Incorporated in 1983 and based in California, Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. is engaged in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The company serves the automotive, communications and data center, consumer, and industrial markets.