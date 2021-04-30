BMO Capital Maintains Their Hold Rating on Kraft Heinz (KHC)

BMO Capital analyst Kenneth Zaslow maintained a Hold rating on Kraft Heinz (KHC) today and set a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $40.97, close to its 52-week high of $41.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Zaslow is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 71.8% success rate. Zaslow covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Pilgrim’s Pride, and Hershey Co.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kraft Heinz is a Hold with an average price target of $40.08, which is a -3.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, Piper Sandler also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $41.00 price target.

Based on Kraft Heinz’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6.94 billion and net profit of $1.03 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.54 billion and had a net profit of $182 million.

The Kraft Heinz Company is one of the world’s leading consumer packaged food and beverage companies. The company engages in manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products including condiments and sauces, dairy, meats, meals, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.