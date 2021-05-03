BMO Capital Maintains Their Hold Rating on Imperial Oil (IMO)

In a report released today, Randy Ollenberger from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Imperial Oil (IMO), with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $28.86, close to its 52-week high of $29.07.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Imperial Oil is a Hold with an average price target of $29.73.

Based on Imperial Oil’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5.57 billion and GAAP net loss of $1.15 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7.66 billion and had a net profit of $271 million.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets hydrocarbon-based chemicals and chemical products. The Corporate and Other segment covers assets and liabilities that do not specifically relate to business segments. The company was founded on September 8, 1880 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.