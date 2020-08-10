BMO Capital Maintains Their Hold Rating on DXC Technology Company (DXC)

BMO Capital analyst Keith Bachman maintained a Hold rating on DXC Technology Company (DXC) today and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Bachman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 68.2% success rate. Bachman covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, Palo Alto Networks, and Check Point.

Currently, the analyst consensus on DXC Technology Company is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $22.33, which is a 12.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 7, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $38.37 and a one-year low of $7.90. Currently, DXC Technology Company has an average volume of 4.62M.

DXC Technology Co. provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives. The GIS segment offers to deliver predictable outcomes and measurable results, while reducing business risk and operational costs for clients. The USPS segment delivers IT services and business solutions to all levels of government in the United States. The company was founded on 19th May, 2016 and is headquartered in Tysons, VA.