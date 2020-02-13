BMO Capital Maintains Their Hold Rating on Douglas Emmett (DEI)

In a report issued on February 11, John Kim from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Douglas Emmett (DEI), with a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $43.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 60.7% success rate. Kim covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apartment Investment & Management, Franklin Street Properties, and National Health Investors.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Douglas Emmett with a $45.00 average price target, implying a 2.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 3, Mizuho Securities also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

Douglas Emmett’s market cap is currently $7.68B and has a P/E ratio of 21.14. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.13.

Douglas Emmett, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.