BMO Capital Maintains Their Hold Rating on Cubesmart (CUBE)

In a report released today, Juan C. Sanabria from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Cubesmart (CUBE), with a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $41.93, close to its 52-week high of $42.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Sanabria is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 59.3% success rate. Sanabria covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Retail Opportunity Investments, National Storage Affiliates, and National Health Investors.

Cubesmart has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $40.75.

Based on Cubesmart’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $179 million and net profit of $42.33 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $166 million and had a net profit of $42.05 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CUBE in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Christopher Marr, the CEO of CUBE sold 30,000 shares for a total of $1,152,300.

CubeSmart is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.