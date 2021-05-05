BMO Capital Maintains Their Hold Rating on Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP)

In a report released today, Benjamin Pham from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP), with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $37.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Pham is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 79.8% success rate. Pham covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Northland Power, AltaGas, and Emera.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Brookfield Renewable Partners is a Hold with an average price target of $43.82, implying a 16.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, TD Securities also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a C$58.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $49.87 and a one-year low of $26.91. Currently, Brookfield Renewable Partners has an average volume of 459.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 6 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric; Wind; Solar; Storage and Other; and Corporate. The company was founded on June 27, 2011 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.