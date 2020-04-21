BMO Capital Maintains Their Buy Rating on Prologis (PLD)

BMO Capital analyst Jeremy Metz maintained a Buy rating on Prologis (PLD) today and set a price target of $89.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $85.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Metz is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.6% and a 47.4% success rate. Metz covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Retail Opportunity Investments, Extra Space Storage, and Brixmor Property.

Prologis has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $95.00, representing a 5.3% upside. In a report issued on April 6, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

Prologis’ market cap is currently $65.41B and has a P/E ratio of 36.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.99.

Prologis, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.