BMO Capital Maintains Their Buy Rating on Healthpeak Properties (PEAK)

In a report released yesterday, John Kim from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Healthpeak Properties (PEAK). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $27.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.1% and a 51.9% success rate. Kim covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apartment Investment & Management, Retail Opportunity Investments, and National Storage Affiliates.

Healthpeak Properties has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.83.

Based on Healthpeak Properties’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $588 million and net profit of $51.51 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $492 million and had a GAAP net loss of $13.6 million.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Senior Housing Triple-Net, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), Life Science, and Medical Office. The Senior Housing Triple-Net and Operating Portfolio segments manage senior housing facilities, which include independent living, assisted living and memory care facilities, care homes, and continuing care retirement communities by utilizing triple-net leases and RIDEA structures. The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry. The Medical Office segment includes pharmacies, hospital ancillary service space, and outpatient services such as diagnostic centers, rehabilitation clinics, and day-surgery operating rooms. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.