BMO Capital Maintains a Sell Rating on Hersha Hospitality (HT)

BMO Capital analyst Ari Klein maintained a Sell rating on Hersha Hospitality (HT) on February 24 and set a price target of $12.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Klein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 65.0% success rate. Klein covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Host Hotels & Resorts, and Park Hotels & Resorts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hersha Hospitality is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $5.25, implying a -3.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on March 10, D.A. Davidson also downgraded the stock to Sell with a $7.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Hersha Hospitality’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $17.44 million and GAAP net loss of $61.42 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $148 million and had a net profit of $5.6 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast. The company was founded by Hasu P. Shah in May 1998 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, PA.

Read More on HT: