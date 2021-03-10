BMO Capital Maintains a Hold Rating on The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings (TGODF)

In a report released today, Tamy Chen from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings (TGODF), with a price target of $0.25. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -11.6% and a 41.2% success rate. Chen covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as OrganiGram Holdings, Aurora Cannabis, and Sundial Growers.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings with a $0.22 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $0.53 and a one-year low of $0.15. Currently, The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings has an average volume of 3.01M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 15 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TGODF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of medical cannabis solutions. It operates through Production and Distribution of Cannabis and Related Products; and Production and Distribution of Hemp Related Products segments. The company was founded on November 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.