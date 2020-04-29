BMO Capital Maintains a Hold Rating on PPG Industries (PPG)

BMO Capital analyst John McNulty maintained a Hold rating on PPG Industries (PPG) today and set a price target of $98.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $96.70.

According to TipRanks.com, McNulty ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -6.0% and a 47.9% success rate. McNulty covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Axalta Coating Systems, and RPM International.

PPG Industries has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $100.92, implying an 8.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $103.00 price target.

Based on PPG Industries’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.67 billion and net profit of $292 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.65 billion and had a net profit of $258 million.

PPG Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses. The Industrial Coatings segment includes automotive OEM, industrial coatings, packaging coatings, and specialty coatings and materials businesses. The company was founded was founded by John B. Ford and John A. Pitcairn in 1883 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.