BMO Capital Maintains a Hold Rating on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL)

In a report released today, Matthew Luchini from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL), with a price target of $124.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $126.89, close to its 52-week high of $137.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Luchini is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.2% and a 42.3% success rate. Luchini covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Intercept Pharma.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $172.71, implying a 30.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $123.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $137.28 and a one-year low of $56.82. Currently, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 131.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 10 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MDGL in relation to earlier this year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia. The company was founded by Rebecca Taub and Edward Chiang on September 2011 and is headquartered in Fort Washington, PA.